Family days out near me: Bathgate, West Lothian - the Scottish Owl Centre brings mysterious nocturnal creatures from out of the shadows with daily flying displays he shadows

Opened by Rod and Niccy Angus in Campbeltown, Argyll, 20 years ago, the Scottish Owl Centre is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its move to West Lothian in March 2012

Here’s a chance to see some real owl babies – using their undeniable charms to convey an important conservation message.

Name: Scottish Owl Centre

Description: The centre is home to more than 100 owls of 40 different species from Scotland and around the world.While most are breeding pairs, around 20 of the owls make up the centre’s trained “Flying Display Team” which can be seen during daily all-weather displays.As well as educating the public and breeding owls to increase the population of vulnerable species, the centre contributes to research and conservation projects at home and abroad.

A photo shoot with an owl is among the highlights of the visit

Location: Polkemmet Country Park, Whitburn, Bathgate EH47 0AD.Leave the M8 at J4a and follow brown signs to Scottish Owl Centre on the B7066, halfway between Whitburn and Harthill.Bus services through Whitburn and Harthill pass the Polkemmet Country Park entrance.

Suitable for: All ages. Fully accessible. No dogs.

Entry costs: Adults £8.50, children (3-15) £6.50, concessions (senior, disabled, student) £7.50, family (2+2) £28, under 3s and carers (with ID and client) free.

Opening hours: The centre is currently open from 11.30am to 4pm, with flying displays at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. From April to August, it’s open from 10.30am to 5pm, with displays at 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Last entry is one hour before closing.

What they say: "The SOC is not a falconry centre. We specialise in owls rather than raptors, because we want to portray their unique charisma and charm, which is often eclipsed beside the more dramatic hawks and falcons.“Now you can meet face to face the birds that you've only heard as a distant twit-twoo.“From the giant Siberian Eagle Owl to the tiny Scops Owl you can learn about their habits and habitats and how to help in their conservation. “Let these awesome creatures inspire you to make a difference.”

What visitors say: “...a wonderful place. The variety of owls is incredible and the knowledge and enthusiasm of the staff is very impressive.”“You need to like birds to get the most out of this but if you do then you’re in for a treat.”“The flight display was fab and bonus points for the play park. Highly recommended.”

Look out for: Don’t miss the chance to take photos of the children holding an owl.

What’s nearby: Your owl centre ticket allows you to come and go all day so you can enjoy the other attractions within Polkemmet Country Park, including woodland walks, adventure playground, nine-hole golf course, golf driving range and bowling green.

Facilities: The centre has it’s own gift shop, picnic area and play area, featuring a giant owl chute (pictured) and tyre tunnels. It shares a free car park, toilets and cafe with the country park.

