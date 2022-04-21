Family days out near me: Dalkeith, Midlothian - Zip along to Fort Douglas at Dalkeith Country Park and let the adventure begin

Name: Fort Douglas

Description: An adventure playground for children and families

Location: The playground is located within Dalkeith Country Park, the vehicle entrance to which is King’s Gate (EH22 1ST), a five-minute drive from Edinburgh City Bypass, exiting at Sheriffhall Roundabout.Lothian Buses 3, 33 or 49 go from Edinburgh to Dalkeith High Street, leaving a 10-minute to the entrance of the country park.

The equipment at Fort Douglas in Dalkeith Country Park is designed for interactive play for all ages, allowing adults and older children to join in with younger explorers

Suitable for: Fort Douglas is perfect for children up to 12 years and has a toddler play area for under-5s. Adults and older children can join in, as all play zones are designed for interactive play with young explorers.

Entry costs: Children aged two to four years, £6.50; five to 12 years, £7.50; 13+ and adults, £3. Children under the age of two go free. From May 1, the attraction will be offering 50% off tickets Mondays to Thursday, as part of Great Days Out in Scotland Campaign. Use the code Dayout22 at the Fort Douglas checkout page

Opening hours: During the summer months, Fort Douglas is open seven days a week with two sessions each day, from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm Tickets can be booked online for a morning or afternoon visit. Book your tickets online for a morning or afternoon visit

What they say: “Fun awaits at Fort Douglas! Run, slide, fly, climb and explore the most magical adventure playground. Bridges and slides, turreted treehouses, zip wires, rope bridges, climbing walls and tunnels await. Let the adventures begin...”

Zip wires are among the popular activities at Fort Douglas

What visitors say: “Excellent day out for the family. We visited on a Sunday morning and it wasn’t too busy. My 12 and nine year olds had a wonderful time on the equipment and rate it as the best play park they’ve ever been to.””Loved it more than my grandchildren. Thoroughly recommend this play area. Great picnic area, nice and spacious, so well planned and thought out.”"Hands down the best play area I’ve ever been to and so cheap to get in. We booked the 10am to 1pm slot and could have stayed there all day.”

What’s nearby: If you still have the energy, Dalkeith Country Park has plenty of wildlife and nature trails to explore and the Go Ape treetop challenge is also on site (separate ticket required).

Parking: There is a £3 charge for parking, which can be paid online when booking or by card when you arrive.

Facilities: The Fort Douglas Cabin is open within the playground every weekend, selling hot dogs, kids’ lunch boxes, snacks and hot and cold drinks.Alternatively, food is available seven days a week from 9.30am at The Kitchen and The Larder in Restoration Yard, where toilets can also be found.

