Family days out near me: Dunbar, East Lothian - Let off steam with a fun-filled animal adventure at East Links Family Park

Take a train safari through the East Lothian countryside, before letting off steam in a huge activity playground packed with play equipment.

Name: East Links Family Park

Description: A farm-themed activity park with opportunities for play and animal encounters.

The train safari at East Links Family Park

Location: The attraction occupies 20 acres of farmland next to the coast, about a mile and half west of Dunbar, East Lothian, EH42 1XF.From Edinburgh, take the A1 south-bound and follow the brown tourist signs from the Thistly Cross roundabout.The area is served by East Coast Buses and is a short taxi ride from Dunbar train station.The park can also be accessed by bike via National Cycle Network route 76.

Suitable for: The indoor and outdoor play areas are suitable for children and adults of any age, with the exception of the play barn which is for under 7s.The park has four electric mobility scooters which can be booked and borrowed free of of charge.To avoid stress to livestock, dogs other than assistance dogs are not allowed, but free kennels are available.

Entry costs: Tickets are priced £16.19 for adults and children, £12 for concessions and £8.25 for under-2s. Family and group discounts are available.

Opening hours: The park is generally open from 10am to 5pm, closing at 4pm during the winter months.

Go karts are among the many activities included in the admission charge

What they say: “A fun day out for all the family, not just the kids."We have all sizes of go-karts, pedal tractors, crazy bikes, a four-level fortress with slides, a sand pit, play park, sledging slope, trampolines, musical maze, 18-hole crazy golf and, of course, our Safari Train which takes you through the fields to meet our friendly animals."On the farm we have cows, Highland cows, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, donkeys, deer, chickens, rabbits, Guinea pigs, rhea, geese, ducks, prairie dogs, llamas and wallabies

What visitors say: “Probably my favorite place to take my daughter for a day out. Staff could not be more friendly or helpful. I love that it is so clear how well the animals are cared for and the park really offers something for everyone.”“Great place for toddlers to meet animals. Well organised, safe and fun activities. Good to see animals well cared for. Not a cheap day out when there is six in the group but a good day.”“Excellent day out, but avoid the cafe.This is a lovely place, perfect for young children. Has a really nice, quite old fashioned feel about it. Loads of fun areas to play in and well kept friendly animals.”

Look out for:

When booking online, select your tickets carefully as they cannot be transferred or refunded once confirmed.

Parking: Visitor parking is free and plentiful.

Facilities: There’s an on site café and gift shop in the entrance/admissions area.

