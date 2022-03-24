Family days out near me: Dunbar, East Lothian - ReBoot Disc Golf offers a new challenge for fun-seeking families to throw themselves into

Visitors to Bluebell Woods, near Dunbar, are throwing themselves into a new ​​​​challenge ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​and discovering an alternative form of golf that’s fun for all ages and abilities

Here, fun-seeking families are taking in the fresh air while discovering a new, frustration-free version of the great game.

Name: ReBoot Disc Golf

Description: An alternative to golf, where the aim is to throw a disc from tee to basket, taking the fewest shots possible.

Practice makes perfect – you might even achieve a basket-in-one

Location: Bluebell Woods, Dunbar, EH42 1XF.The attraction is located within, but separate from, Foxlake Adventures.From Edinburgh, take the A1 south-bound just past Haddington and take the A199 exit toward Haddington/East Linton/Drem/Gullane.Foxlake is served by the X7 and 106 operated by EastCoastBuses and is a 10-minute taxi ride from Dunbar Train Station.

Suitable for: Anyone from “school age to old age” can enjoy a game. Dogs on leads are welcome.

Entry costs: An all-day green fee, including a new golf disc to take home, is £15. If you already have a disc the green fee is £8.

Opening hours: The courses are open for play from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week throughout the year.

What they say: “Most people who play disc golf for the first time really enjoy it, they all say it is not what they expected.“We cater to families by providing a low-cost, year-round outdoor sport that all can enjoy from the onset. If you can throw a Frisbee you can play disc golf.“We offer three different golf layouts. Our Green Course is a nine-hole loop great for families and takes about 45 minutes to complete for first time players.“Most of the holes are 40-45 meters in length, there are no 'out of bounds' and players do not throw over the water. Use the scorecard supplied at the kiosk to navigate the course from tee to basket then to the next tee.“We also have two 18 golf layouts for intermediate and advanced disc golf playing.”

What visitors say:

“Excellent value and well run site. Owner is extremely friendly and helpful. Will definitely return as a couple and with friends.”"Great fun family day. Will go again and try to avoid the jaggy nettles and trees this time.”"A fantastic course with great facilities at Foxlake. I've been coming for a few years and it is being continually improved and developed to suit players of all abilities. Lovely setting and some really tricky holes on the long blue course.”

Look out for: Owner Seamus Scanlon is keen to greet first time visitors to help them get the most from the experience.He can be contacted by phone or email, via the website, when booking.

What’s nearby: The attraction is located on the John Muir Way, with access to stunning coastal and countryside walks, and is connected to the National Cycle Network route 76.

Facilities: Visitors to ReBoot Disc Golf have access to facilities at Foxlake, including the award-winning Jay Bird’s Larder cafe, toilets and free parking.

