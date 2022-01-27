Family days out near me: East Lothian - Pressmennan Wood is a magical woodland nature walk suitable for dogs

Though these mythical creatures are rarely, if ever, seen by humans, their homes are there to be explored as part of a magical sculpture trail.And if the elusive tree-dwellers do manage to evade you, it’s worth looking out for bats, otters, woodpeckers, roe deer and other local wildlife.

Name: Pressmennan Wood

Description: A 200-acre site with an extensive network of well-maintained paths, extending over four miles. Owned by the Woodland Trust, the wood is home to towering conifers and some of Scotland’s oldest oaks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Location: One mile south of the village of Stenton, near Dunbar, the wood lies on the northern slopes of Deuchrie Dod, part of the Lammermuir Hills, It is bounded to the north by Pressmennan Lake, one of only four designated lakes in Scotland.

How to get there: If travelling by car, leave the A1 at the Thistly Cross roundabout outside Dunbar and follow the B6370 for about three miles to Stenton.

Suitable for: While walkers of all ages – and their dogs – are welcome to enjoy the wood and its trails, the majority of the routes are inaccessible to wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Entry cost: Free

Opening hours: The wood has no opening or closing times

What they say: "This beautiful, mature woodland sits on a vantage point overlooking Pressmennan Lake and the surrounding countryside.“The unique circular sculpture trail was designed and installed in Pressmennan Wood to provide an exciting set of discoveries for families and young people.“The ethos of the sculpture trail and the idea behind the Tootflits and Glingbobs is that they use only what is within the wood to live (for furniture, games, food etc.)"

What visitors say: “An enchanting place – a few families with young children were enjoying the whole experience there.”“The views up the lake are well worth taking time to enjoy - a real mindfulness moment!”“We did this walk after a rainy few days and the path was very muddy. Normally not an issue but with a baby in tow we didn’t finish the walk”

Look out for: Visitors are sometimes advised to avoid swimming in the lake in the summer months, when toxic algae in the water can be harmful to humans and dogs.

What’s nearby: East Links Family Park and John Muir Country Park are among the neighbouring local attractions.

Parking: There’s a free car park on site with space for eight cars

Facilities: There are no public toilets on site, the nearest being in Dunbar, East Linton, Garvald and Gifford.The site has tables and benches and the Woodland Trust website offers ideas for warming winter picnics

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.