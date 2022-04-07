Family days out near me: Edinburgh - Dare to do the AquaDash for fun and fitness

Name: AquaDash at the Royal Commonwealth Pool

Description: The first of its kind in Scotland, AquaDash is an inflatable playground and obstacle course on water, offering family fun as well as a great workout.If you’re feeling really daring, try out AquaDash Extreme, featuring additional double slides from the 3m and 5m diving platforms.

Location: 21 Dalkeith Rd, Edinburgh EH16 5BB.The pool is easy to access by car, bike and bus (services 2, 14, 30, 33 and N30).

Suitable for: Perfect for ages six years and over. Children aged six to eight must have an adult participating with them (one adult to two children). Children aged nine and over can participate without adult supervision.Entry costs: Admission is £9 for children (6-17) and £10.50 for adults; AquaDash Extreme costs £11.10 for children and £12.60 for adults.Arrive “swim ready” with swimwear under your clothing.

Opening hours: Check the website for details as session times vary. Advanced booking at weekends and during school holidays is highly recommended.

What they say: “Dare you do the Dash? Slip, slide and bounce your way through this fantastic water obstacle course – AquaDash. It’s hilarious fun for all ages, so book your adventure – either through the Edinburgh Leisure website or on their app. Warning – you may get wet.”

What visitors say: “This is a fabulous fun family activity. My girls are 8 and 10 and they love the challenge and get a real buzz out of being able to do it and improve (this was our second visit) as well as see their parents or sibling fall in. It’s also lovely watching kids help each other and learn from one another.”“Great way to have a laugh between the kids and the grown ups. Good for fitness, staff friendly, pool and changing rooms clean, plenty of space.”

Birthday parties can also be booked at AquaDash

Look out for: Bookings are non-refundable and cannot be moved. The “extreme” option isn’t available at all sessions so make sure you check the website before booking.

What’s nearby: The Royal Commonwealth Pool sits in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat, adjacent to Holyrood Park – ideal for family walks.

Parking: There is a large customer car park that’s free for the first three hours, including a smaller disabled/parent and child car park with ramp access to the building.Make sure you take a ticket on arrival and don’t forget to validate your ticket and scan at the payment machine before you leave the building. Bike racks are also available.

Facilities: Café Refresh sells a range of cakes, soups, sandwiches and snacks. It has great views overlooking the main pool and is open from 8.30am to 5.45pm daily.

