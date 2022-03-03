Family days out near me: Edinburgh Old Town - a visit to The Chocolatarium helps to raise the bar on family outings

Discover the fruit of the cacao tree at The Chocolatarium and learn how its bitter beans are transformed into the smooth and silky treat we all know and love.

If they've turned their noses up at your latest museum suggestion, or rolled their eyes at the prospect of another gallery, here's an idea that will have everyone licking their lips in anticipation.

Name: The Chocolatarium

Description: A chocolate tour experience taking you from chocolate tree to chocolate bar with lots of tasting on the way. While visiting the micro-factory and kitchen, you’ll learn new things about chocolate, make your own bar and sample varieties you’ve never tasted before.

Make your own Scottish-themed chocolate to take home

Location: Just off the Royal Mile at 3-5 Cranston Street, Edinburgh, EH8 8BE.

Suitable for: The attraction is not suitable for children under the age of six.Babes-in-arms are welcome provided that they are always held in their parent/guardian’s arms and are taken to the waiting area if they become restless.The tour is not yet accessible to wheelchair users due to entrance steps and the narrow doorway to the old building.

Entry costs: The Tour of Chocolate costs £19.50 for adults and £12 for children.A discount for carers is available by emailling [email protected]

Opening hours: The attraction is open daily with tours running from 10.30am. Check the website for the full schedule.

What they say: “Ninety minutes of chocolate heaven. See cacao fruits, learn all about the magnificent cacao tree and why it is truly the ‘food of the gods’, with delicious chocolate to enjoy from the very start."Enjoy the aroma of roasted chocolate beans and find out how they are turned into silky smooth chocolate. Become a real chocolatier and create your own bar with as many toppings as you like.”Taste award-winning chocolates from Scotland and around the world. A huge range of milk, white and dark chocolates to tickle your tastebuds.”

What visitors say: “Great activity for any age, myself and 12 year old daughter visited the Chocolatarium and had a great time. The 90 minutes flew by and we enjoyed it all.””Absolutely loved this unique experience. Our guide, was knowledgeable, passionate, and friendly. The tour was very interesting, interactive, and fun.”"Informative as well as the chance to taste so many different flavours. It’s a great day out for the family or anyone who loves a bit of chocolate.”

Look out for: While the tour is described at “vegan-friendly and allergy-sensitive” make sure your guide is aware of any special dietary requirements.

Parking: Spaces can often be found on East Market Street. If not, try the NCP Car Park in Holyrood Road or Waverley Car Park in New Street. The attraction is a five-minute walk from Waverley Station and close to main bus routes.

Facilities: The attraction has public toilets and its own chocolate shop, which is open before and after tours.

Website:

