Family days out near me: Edinburgh - take the soft option and head for Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool

Name: Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool

Description: Installed in February, the new aquatic themed play area is suitable for babies, toddlers, and juniors. It’s designed so parents can supervise easily, and children can play freely. There are slides, an upper-storey football pitch and other features to explore.

Location: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, EH16 5BB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new aquatic themed Clambers play frame at the Royal Commonwealth Pool is designed so that parents can supervise easily while children play freely

Suitable for: The play frame is suitable for children up to ten years old.

Entry costs: Prices vary from £1 to £10.80, depending on the age of the child, length of session, and day of the week (see website for details).

Opening hours: The Royal Commonwealth Pool is open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week. You can drop in for a 60-minute soft play sessions at Clambers without booking or book a 90-minute sessions outside peak times.

What they say: “Each of our unique soft play venues, including Clambers, offers you your own table right in the heart of the action, a café for tasty treats and snacks, and of course, safe, sanitised soft play fun.”

The soft play area is suitable for babies, toddlers and juniors up to the age of ten

What visitors say: “One of three soft play venues run by Edinburgh Leisure and there's not much between them for enjoyment. Clambers wins for location as it's the nearest one to the city centre. The apparatus is kept clean and in a safe condition. Staff are friendly and helpful. Good cafe at reasonable prices and clean toilets. The kids love it.”

Look out for: Edinburgh Leisure’s other soft play centres are Scrambles at EICA Ratho and Tumbles in Portobello.

Parking: The venue has a large free car park. It’s also served by buses 2, 14, 30, 33 and N30.

Facilities: Café Refresh overlooks the main pool.