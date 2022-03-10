Family days out near me: Edinburgh - unleash their creativity and produce personalised pottery at Doodles Ceramics

Established more than 20 years ago in the heart of Marchmont, Doodles invites families to “unleash their creativity” and while away the hours producing personalised pottery

Name: Doodles

Description: A paint-your-own pottery studio, where family groups are invited to book a two-hour session to create their own ceramic keepsakes and personalised gifts under the guidance of the Doodles team. The workshop can also be booked for birthday parties.

Location: 29 Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh, EH9 1HQ

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even the youngest children can create their own masterpiece

Suitable for: Sessions are suitable for children of all ages when accompanied by parents or guardians. The studio offers baby prints and finger painting for little ones.

Entry costs: Prices vary depending on the type of items you choose to decorate, starting from around £15. A £20 deposit is required at the time of booking and is deducted from the final bill.

Opening hours: Sessions are available seven days a week, including 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and 11am to 6pm on Sundays. Booking is recommended, especially at weekends and during school holidays. Call 0131 229 1399.

What they say: “Doodles Ceramics is Edinburgh’s longest established "paint your own" pottery studio. Let us help you unleash your creativity and try your hand at ceramic painting.“Create your own work of art in three easy steps – choose a white, unglazed pottery item, pick from more than 80 under-glaze colours, then paint, splash, splatter or doodle to create your own original art. Your finished work will be fired and ready to collect (or be posted) in seven days."Book in for a family outing with your new baby and create some special hand and foot print mementos, or simply make a personalised gift for a loved one.”

What visitors say: “Lovely place for children and adult alike.””Great place in the centre of Edinburgh where you can paint plates, mugs, and much more. Wide choice of things to paint in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Once you select what you want to to do, the staff will explain the basic and leave you in peace while still being around if you are stuck or need some help.”“Me and my family all had fun at Doodles. It has so many things to paint and choose from. Just really enjoyable.”

Look out for: Those looking for mementos of their four-legged family members, should ask about the special service for pets.

What’s nearby: The studio is right next to The Meadows with lots of cafes within easy walking distance.

Parking: The local on-street parking is pay and display Monday to Friday and free at weekends. Services 24, 41 and 5 operated by Lothian Buses all stop nearby.

Facilities: The Studio does not sell food or drink. As of March 21, the team will be allowing visitors to bring in takeaway coffees, juice and BYOB, as Covid restrictions relax. Food is generally discouraged in the workshop.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.