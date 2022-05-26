Family days out near me: Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Hillend, near Edinburgh - Head for the hills with the kids in tow for a day on the artificial ski slopes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Name: Midlothian Snowsports Centre

Description: An outdoor facility boasting Britain’s longest dry ski slope, fun slopes and jumps. All runs are made of matting for year-round skiing and floodlit in the evenings. A misting system ensures slopes remain lubricated for increased speed and a more realistic surface.

Location: Biggar Road, Hillend, Edinburgh, EH10 7DU.By car, exit Edinburgh City Bypass at Lothianburn junction and head for Biggar on A702.Lothian Buses 4 and 15 services run to Lothianburn, after which you have to climb the hill to the car park.

Midltothian Snowsports Centre offers all the fun and adrenaline you'd expect from Britain's biggest artificial slope – and because the slopes are artificial it’s open year-round

Suitable for: You must be four years old to ski, or seven years old to snowboard on a practice ticket. For the tubing run – which is closed for repair until the school summer holidays – you must be at least four and at least one metre tall.To practise on the main slope participants must be able to use the lifts and tows and ski or board competently.

Entry costs: Practice skiing and snowboarding on the main slope costs £15 for adults and £10 for children for the first hour, including equipment hire, then £8 and £5 for each additional hour.Prices for instruction and details of classes are available on the website.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9.30am to 7pm. Practice tickets are not available on Saturdays from 13.30pm to 2.30pm or Sundays from 9am to 10.30am, when ski schools operate.

What they say: “Set into the hillside of the stunning Pentland Hills Regional Park, the centre offers all the fun and adrenaline you'd expect from Britain's biggest artificial slope.“Our two main slopes, three nursery slopes, fun slope and range of freestyle features mean we've got something to satisfy every level of ability.”For an exhilarating slide down the hill and fun for all the family, try tubing. Tubes are inflatable doughnuts with smooth bases to let them slide downhill.”

Tubing is expected to reopen in time for the school summer holidays

What visitors say: “Brilliant tubing experience. Visited for something different to try. Party consisted of 11 people aged four to 38. Brilliant time had by all. Would definitely return.””What an outstanding facility. Edinburgh is blessed to have the best dry slope in the UK and one of the best in Europe.””Good to learn to ski and practise before going on a ski holiday/trip.”

Look out for: To use the slopes you must have arms and legs covered and wear gloves. Helmets are also compulsory on all slopes.The centre does not allow instruction by anyone other than its own instructors.

Parking: There’s a large free car park with easy access to the slopes.