Family days out near me: The Edinburgh Dungeon - A well-executed lesson in history… but will you be safe in the dark?

Name: Edinburgh Dungeon

Description: An award-winning visitor attraction that brings together a professional cast of theatrical actors, special effects, 360 degree sets and rides in an immersive and notoriously gruesome walk-through experience.Shows are based on real Scottish history, minus the boring bits.

Location: 31 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.Close to the east end of Princes Street, the attraction is a two-minute walk from Waverley Train Station and easily accessible using city centre bus and tram services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Dungeon has surprises in many unexpected places.Prepare to be amazed by some of the special effects that have been conjured up to bring stories of death to life.

Suitable for: The recommended age to visit the Edinburgh Dungeon is eight years and older. Children under five years old are not permitted to enter and it’s not recommended for people of a nervous disposition.There’s a minimum height requirement of 1.4metres for the drop ride.

Entry costs: Adult ticket (16+) £21.95; child (5 – 15) £17.50.Pre-booking is essential and discounts are available on some tickets when booking in advance online.

Opening hours: During the school summer holidays, the attraction is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 6pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Check the website for seasonal changes. Tours last approximately 75 minutes no matter what time you enter.

What they say: “Experience the deepest and darkest secrets of Edinburgh’s history like never before.“With thrilling rides and spooky sets, guests can explore the city’s history in a fully immersive environment that will leave them screaming in terror.“Whether its surviving Judge Mental’s 17th century courtroom or delving into the depths of Greyfriar’s Kirkyard, with notorious grave robbers Burke and Hare, there’s something to scare everyone at Edinburgh’s most unique attraction.”

The Curse of the Scottish Play at Edinburgh Dungeon

What visitors say: “So fun and entertaining! A nice interactive change from the other walking tours and bus tours. Might be a bit scary for children under 10.”"Magnificent and Spectacular. We have gone to many haunted tours, walks, houses and this is absolute the best. My teenagers loved it.”"Not too scary, just right. Actors funny, articulate and informative. Came out laughing and on a high. Such good fun. Would recommend to all ages, apart from the very young.”

Look out for: This summer, guests can enjoy a brand-new live experience, The Curse of the Scottish Play.Playing on the stage superstition that saying Macbeth’s name three times brings bad luck, guests will join aspiring actors in a 1891 theatre… if they dare.

Parking: The attraction doesn’t have a car park. There are NCP car parks nearby on Castle Terrace and at Holyrood Road.