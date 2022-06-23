Family days out near me: Vogrie, Midlothian - Plot a course to the Tyne Valley for family fun that's all mapped out

Name: Vogrie Country Park

Description: A Victorian baronial manor house in a 105-hectare parkland estate run by Midlothian Council, with woodland walks, play areas, a nine-hole golf course and cafe.

Location: Gorebridge, Midlothian, EH23 4NU. The park is easily accessed from the A68, approximately 13 miles from Edinburgh and 4.5 miles from Dalkeith.

With more than 11 miles of signed paths through woodlands and the Tyne Valley, Vogrie offers visitors a real escape to the country.

Suitable for: All age groups.

Entry costs: Entry is free but charges apply for golf.

Opening hours: Gates open 7.30am daily all year round with closing times varying, depending on the season (check the website for details). The park closes when the wind speed is 45mph or over, reopening one hour after the wind drops.

What they say: There are 11.5 miles of signed countryside paths through woodlands and the Tyne Valley. Information is shown on panels in the park, and on a downloadable map and leaflet.Children’s activities include a soft play area, an adventure playground and toddlers play park. There are picnic areas and open lawns in the Victorian Policy areas and regular activities such as pond dips for children are organised by the Ranger Service.

What visitors say: “Fantastic country park for families and just for an afternoon stroll. Excellent cafe and superb adventure playground.” "Nice quiet place for having a stroll and seeing nature close up, cafe with small soft play area inside. The cafe was good value for money with a nice range of snacks. Only £2 to park, you could spend hours here.”

Look out for: A miniature railway operates on Sundays from 1pm to 4pm, April to September.

What’s nearby: Straiton Pond Local Nature Reserve and Roslin Glen Country Park, also managed by Midlothian Council, are within easy driving distance.

Parking: There is a visitors’ car park near the entrance and disabled parking facilities beside Vogrie House and the cafe.Car, motorcycle, coach and blue badge parking is charged at £2 a day by cash or card.