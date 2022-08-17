Food Festival returns to Dalkeith Country Park next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the highlights is the 'Great British Cake Off', where amateur bakers compete head to head in two baking categories.

Over 75 different traders will be in attendance, amongst them artisan food producers and award winning street food stalls.

Along with wonderful food and drink producers there will be a great line up of local bands, fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, man vs food competitions and a bake stage.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers said: “We have got a great mix of local Scottish produce and some coming from further afield.

"On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Indian and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!”

