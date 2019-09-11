Glam rock heroes The Struts to play Edinburgh’s Liquid Room

BRITISH glam rock maestros The Struts are back on the road next month and they’re stopping off in the Capital.

Lead singer Luke Spille says, “Finally we are making our way back to our motherland.

“Can’t wait for the second tour of the UK this year as it’s sure to be filled with friends, family, and lots of new fans to be made.

“Grab your tickets now so we can all celebrate and make some brand new memories together.”

The tour follows the launch of Harley-Davidson’s global ad campaign for LiveWire, their first all-electric motorcycle, which features the band’s music.

In addition, lead singer Spiller rode one of Harley’s motorcycles on stage at their recent headline show in New York City.

Meanwhile, on this side of the Atlantic, their recent single Body Talks has been used in the trailer for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

February saw a triumphant run of shows and next month’s tour is only set to be bigger and better with the band promising to ‘take their attitude-drenched rock to show to Edinburgh’ - they play the Liquid Room on 12 October.

Expect to hear tracks from their most recent album, Young & Dangerous, which saw them lauded with praise from both sides of the Atlantic, including from The Washington Times, who proclaimed them ‘the best rock ‘n’ roll band of the 21stcentury’.

And they reveal that they have no intention of slowing down either.

Further gigs across North America including two huge sold-out shows in Philadelphia at the end of December and a show before their biggest crowd to date – several hundred thousand – at an open-air New Year’s Eve party in Nashville will follow the Edinburgh gig before they head back into the studio to begin work on a third studio album.

The Struts, Liquid Room, Victoria Street, 12 October, 7pm, £18, livenation.co.uk