Here are 10 of the best indoor activities in Edinburgh for all ages this autumn

Edinburgh is beautiful in the autumn, but there’s no denying that the rainy days start to become more frequent.
Still, that’s no reason to stay at home.
There’s plenty you can still explore in the Scottish Capital even on the wettest of days.
From museums running fascinating exhibitions to active indoor pursuits, here are ten of the best indoor activities in Edinburgh for all ages and in any weather conditions.
1. Learn something new at the National Museum of Scotland
The National Museum of Scotland is a hive of information on all sorts of topics, with special exhibitions offering insight into different time periods and events from the past. Browse the upcoming schedule or pop in to see for yourself.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Step into the weird and wonderful Camera Obscura & World of Illusions
With five floors of optical illusions and interactive exhibits, climb through the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions on the Royal Mile to reach the best sight of all: 360-degree views of Edinburgh. Just around the corner from the castle, you'll never get a better view of the capital in every direction, which is especially impressive after dark.
Photo: Camera Obscura & World of Illusions
3. Wander through history at the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Once the home of Scottish kings and queens of old, now the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Canongate is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. The Queen spends one week a year there but for the rest of the time, it's open for public viewings. Walk the grounds and learn about some of the mysterious and even scandalous stories from the past on the guided tour.
Photo: Palace of Holyroodhouse
4. Raise a glass at the Scotch Whisky Experience
Discover the world's largest collection of Scotch Whiskies and learn more about the flavours from the experts at the Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile. You'll fine the best and brightest of regional whiskies and try new favourites to take home with you.
Photo: ipopba / Getty Images / Canva Pro.