Here are 10 of the best indoor activities in Edinburgh for all ages this autumn

3. Wander through history at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Once the home of Scottish kings and queens of old, now the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Canongate is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. The Queen spends one week a year there but for the rest of the time, it's open for public viewings. Walk the grounds and learn about some of the mysterious and even scandalous stories from the past on the guided tour.

Photo: Palace of Holyroodhouse