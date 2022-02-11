Flowers have been part of Valentine’s Day traditions since the 17th Century.

Roses have often been the most popular choice, as they represent different forms of love, depending on the colour.

Supposedly, roses were the favourite flower of Venus, Goddess of Love, which is why they are so heavily associated with romance.

Nowadays, however, nearly any flower can be given to show you’re thinking of them on Valentine’s Day.

With the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, it’s not too late to find the perfect flower arrangement to make your partner or loved one smile.

Here are eight of the best florists in Edinburgh, according to Google reviews, so that you can find the ideal gift for Valentine’s Day.

1. Narcissus Flower Shop Narcissus Flower Shop at 87 Broughton Street offers a range of bespoke bouquets and arrangements, as well as a dedicated Valentine's collection. You can also pick from specific themes, such as spring bouquets, signature bouquets, and classic bouquets. Complete your Valentine's gift by adding thoughtful extras like chocolates. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Rose & Ammi Florist Shop in store at 2 Gillespie Crescent or online for your flowers from Rose & Ammi Florist. Friday February 11th is the last day for Valentine's Day orders, so get your skates on! You can choose from fresh bouqeuts, dried arrangements, or plants to treat your loved ones. Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images / Canva Pro. Photo Sales

3. Style Exotic Flowers You can find a bouquet to suit anyone's preferences online with Style Exotic Flowers, with dedicated collections for Valentine's Day right now. Add some extra gifts, like soaps and bath bombs, for the perfect romantic treat. Photo: Andrea Pacquadio / Pexels / Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Quate & Co Delivery and collection is currently available from Quate & Co on 150 Bruntsfield Place throughout the weekend. You can reach them on 01314667569 to place an order for your Valentine's Day gifts. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales