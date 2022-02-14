January has whirled by in a flash and now we’re already at February half term.

With more time to spend with kids, you might be searching for some fun days out to do with them.

Whether you’re an Edinburgh local or are visiting the city, there’s plenty of fun activities to suit children of all ages if you’re planning some time outside of the house with the family.

When are February half term dates in Edinburgh?

The February half term dates are from February 14th to February 18th, with children going back to school on Monday February 21st.

The term will end on Friday April 8th, with the next school holiday break starting then.

With half term now well underway, here are some ideas of fun activities to do with kids in Edinburgh during February half term.

1. The Royal Yacht Britannia The Royal Yacht Britannia is a fun way to introduce kids to the history associated with the Royal family and the Navy, with headsets guiding you around the ship via audio guides. Plus, it's found right next to Leith's Ocean Terminal, so you've got plenty of food, drink, and shopping options to check out before or after your tour.

2. National Museum of Scotland The National Museum of Scotland has plenty of museum trails and exhibitions that are specially designed to entertain and educate children. What's more, there's a dedicated February half term exhibition run by the Learning Enabler team, so you and your family can have a fun and educational day out.

3. Old Town The High Street in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town is the perfect starting point to explore some of the oldest parts of the city. Try a free walking tour to learn more about the capital, or stroll down to Grassmarket and take in the classic architecture and view of the castle.

4. Edinburgh Castle For any child who wants to find out more about knights and castles, Edinburgh Castle is the perfect place to go. Inside you can find the Scottish Crown Jewels and a wealth of information about life in the past, but don't forget to take in the views from the courtyard outside as well.