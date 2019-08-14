Here are four of the best-selling family and crime highlights this coming week at Edinburgh Book Festival

Have your say

Edinburgh International Book Festival is in full swing at Charlotte Square Gardens where it runs until 26 August, here are some of the highlights to book for over the coming week.

15 AUGUST

Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq: Silly Science, 5pm, The New York Times Main Theatre, £5, Ages 8+

AS the longest serving female Blue Peter presenter, Konnie Huq is used to hearing young people’s stories.

Now for the first time, she has written her own story, Cookie, about a British-Bangladeshi girl who dreams of being a scientist.

17 AUGUST

Arne Dahl & Alex Gray, 8.45pm, £10-£12

TWO of the finest Eurocrime writers combine for an event exploring humanity’s darker side.

Scandi author Arne Dahl puts Stockholm police officer Desiré Rosenkvist in the firing line in new novel Hunted, while Alex Gray’s DS William Lorimer series continues in The Stalker.

18 AUGUST

Quintin Jardine, 7.15pm, Spark Theatre on George Street, £10-£12

EX-CHIEF Constable Bob Skinner is enjoying his 30th anniversary as a fictional character and in book number 30, Cold Case, his Scottish creator Quintin Jardine turns the screw on him once again.

19 AUGUST

Horsing Around with Clare Balding, 5pm, The New York Times Main Theatre, £5, Ages 8+

CHARLIE Bass’s best friend Polly has a talent with horses, but after an accident it looks like her skills will go to waste. Can they find a way to make Polly’s dreams come true?

Find out as broadcaster and equine expert Clare Balding shares her latest book.

22 AUGUST

Sue Perkins, 1.30pm, The New York Times Main Theatre, £10-£12

DUE to popular demand, Sue Perkins adds a second performance at the Book Festival.

After her sell-out appearance in 2016, her new book charts her odyssey through South East Asia for a BBC series. She discusses her travels with Jackie McGlone.

Tickets for all events are available now from https://www.edbookfest.co.uk/