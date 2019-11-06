Here are the timings for all the acts appearing at The Big Nineties Festival in Edinburgh

Urban Cookie Collective

For five hours, The Big Nineties Festival will take you back in time to let you relive all those floor fillers of your youth at what promises to be a huge party.

Keeping the beats coming throughout the evening will be Dario G, the Urban Cookie Collective, Five, Baby D and N-Trance.

It all kicks off at 6pm with DJ Daniel getting you in the mood for the night ahead playing all the dance hits of the decade until 7.30pm.

First of the big names set to fill the dance floor between 7.30pm and 8.30pm is Dario G. As a three-piece, Dario G is best known for the 1997 hit Sunchyme, which reached No 2 in the charts. Today original band member and DJ Paul Spencer uses the name and was described in 2018 by Vents Magazine as “one of the World’s finest DJs and performers.”

From 8.30pm to 9pm it will be the turn of the Urban Cookie Collective to entertain. Who can forget the Eurodance band’s iconic 1993 hit single The Key, The Secret?

Boy band Five are fourth on the roster for the evening, from 9pm to 9.30pm. Formed in 1997 by the same team that was behind the Spice Girls, Five originally consisted of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, and Scott Robinson, Abz Love and Jason J Brown and enjoyed 1.6 million album sales and 2.4 million single sales in the UK. Their No 1s include Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You (with Queen), and Let’s Dance.

Baby D are the penultimate act from 9.30pm to 10pm. The breakbeat hardcore and house music group best known for their 1994 No 1 single Let Me Be Your Fantasy.

Finally, bringing the even to a close will be N-Trance aka Kevin O’Toole. Expect to hear the likes of Set You Free, Forever and possibly covers of Stayin’ Alive, D.I.S.C.O., Shake Ya Body , and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?