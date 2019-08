IT has become the Summer and Festival drink and this year, Aperol Spritz is joining in the National Prosecco Day celebrations by adding a vibrant Italian twist of orange to proceedings, free of charge.

At Tigerlily on George Street and Apothecary on Clerk Street on 13 August, all you have to do to claim your free Aperol Spritz is embrace the Aperol fashion, with either a statement orange ensemble or an orange accessory when visiting the bar.