Hidden Door bring four day music weekender to Leith

THERE’S a diverse programme of acts rostered for this year’s Hidden Door ‘weekender’ at Leith Theatre.

The event, which runs from 30 May to 2 June, kicks off with an eclectic opening night.

Included on the bill that night are ground breaking R&B star Ray BLK, winner of BBC Sound of 2017, and the universally acclaimed experimental pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma.

Bass-heavy hip hop direct from the East Coast of Scotland is provided by the all-female rhyme-masters The Honey Farm, with Edinburgh’s underground, electronic duo Chuchoter and DJ Sarra Wild book ending the evening.

On Friday 31 May Hidden Door will present its first ever nine-hour show of seamless music from 6pm to 3am.

The extended gig will include a live set from London-based George FitzGerald fresh from his BBC Radio 1 residency, and Ninja Tune’s Nathan Fake taking proceedings through to 3am alongside local duo Maranta and acclaimed producer and singer Kelly Lee Owens.

Late night on Saturday 1 June sees Maya Jane Coles present Nocturnal Sunshine while on Sunday 2 June, the hugely popular US phenomenon Cigarettes After Sex light up the main auditorium of Leith Theatre for one final night with their distinct brand of euphoric and atmospheric crafted songwriting.

David Martin, Creative Director of Hidden Door, says, “Hidden Door wants to make a difference to Edinburgh - we want to play a part in making sure the people who live in this city have the chance to experience some of the very best, most exciting, and beautiful music of today, right on their doorstep, in a venue worthy of the city.

“That’s why we are putting on this weekender and continuing our work to make the Leith Theatre fulfil its potential.”

Tickets £31.90 (Thursday/Friday/Sunday), £17.60 (Saturday), £95 (all four days), hiddendoorblog.org/tickets/