Hit football play gets Scottish premiere in Musselburgh and Livingston

THEY’RE going football crazy at The Brunton and Howden Park Centre next month where fans of both Brookside and Emmerdale will be sure to spot a familiar face on stage as Rapture Theatre tour their production of Patrick Marber’s hit play The Red Lion to the Musselburgh and Livingston venues.

John McArdle, known and loved by millions as Billy Corkhill in Brookside and more recently as Ronnie Hale in Emmerdale, joins the cast as The Red Lion FC’s ‘legendary’ kit man Yates.

The Red Lion FC is an English non-league side that has dreams of the big time.

However, the club’s manager, Kidd, will stop at nothing to realise his own ambitions of achieving money and fame. So, when young Jordan, who ‘plays like a God’, joins the club, Kidd sees his golden opportunity.

One man stands in his way, the kit-man Yates, a club legend and footballing ‘hero’, he has other ideas.

A clash of the titans ensues between Yates and Kidd over the future of Jordan and the football club.

Award-winning writer Marber’s play unfolds like a Greek tragedy, transcending the beautiful game, in a tale of heroism, hubris and handballs.

Marber says, “I am thrilled Rapture Theatre are giving The Red Lion its Scottish premiere and very excited to see this terrific cast performing in a country that loves football with a passion.”

Following his success with previous Rapture productions, Michael Emans returns to direct the piece.

He says, “When I first read The Red Lion in 2017, I knew that I had to direct it.

“Like all the best tragedies it also very, very funny.

“I hope that audiences, like me, can fall in love with this wonderful play.”

The Red Lion, The Brunton, Musselbutgh, 11 May, 7.30pm, £9-£14, www.thebrunton.co.uk / Howden Park Centre, Livingston, 16 May, 7.30pm, £14.50, www.howdenparkcentre.co.uk