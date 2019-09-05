I will tell you this... Rab C Nesbitt star Gregor Fisher to appear in The Grinch at Festival Theatre

MEMORIES of the infamous string vest will be left behind this November when Rab C Nesbitt star Gregor Fisher joins the cast of the musical Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! at the Festival Theatre.

The 65-year-old who played the 'deadbeat street philosopher' in 10 series of Ian Pattison's hit BBC Scotland comedy will join X-Factor winner Matt Terry and Edward Baker-Duly in the record-setting Broadway sensation, which comes to the Capital for a week-long run from 26 November to 1 December.

Speaking as the casting was announced, Fisher said, “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of this iconic Broadway musical. I can't wait to get to Edinburgh."

Featuring the hit songs You’re A Mean One Mr Grinch and Welcome Christmas, Max the Dog narrates the show, as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

Fisher will star as Old Max, alongside Terry who will play Young Max and Baker-Duly in the title role.

Based on the show originally created by three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O’Brien, Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway. Since then, more than two million people across America have been thrilled by this heart-warming musical.

Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, breathing life into this timeless story and conjuring the true meaning of Christmas.

Simon Friend, producer of the UK production said, “The musical has been enchanting audiences across the US for over a decade. We can’t wait to see the UK going green over the coming year.”



Fisher's last stage appearances in Edinburgh were as Grandpa Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Playhouse and in the role of the eponymous Granny in Yer Granny at The King's.

Terry, who won X Factor in 2016 and had a Top 3 hit with the Ed Sheeran penned single When Christmas Comes Around, has just completed touring in Madagascar The Musical. Baker-Duly may be familiar to viewers of Elementary, Downton Abbey and Emmerdale.

Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical will also play the SEC Arena, Glasgow from 13 to 17 November.

Dr Suess' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 26 November-1 December, £28-£43, 0131-529 6000