In Edinburgh? Discover the National Museums of Scotland’s packed Summer Holiday programme here

WITH the school holidays here and days to fill, the National Museum of Scotland’s free Summer Holiday Programme could be just the thing you’ve been looking for to keep the family entertained.

Running until Friday 26 July, Wee Summer Mornings explore themes in the museum through stories, songs, objects and simple activities.

Aimed at under 5s, themes coming up are: Wednesday 17 July, travel back in time to Ancient Greece with David; Friday 19 July, join Fiona to get hands-on with dinosaurs and explore the past through rhymes, movement and objects (2+); Monday 22 July, dive into a special Music Monday themed around The Ocean with Tinderbox; Wednesday 24 July, explore some Scottish Wildlife ABCs with Lucy (3+); Friday 26 July, join Lucy to become a Mini Digger and discover some ancient treasures (3+).

From Monday 22 to Friday 26 July, discover fascinating objects in the East Asia and Egypt galleries, enjoy craft activities including making masks and fans, Egyptian amulets and traditional games.

At Moon Week, which runs until Friday 19 July, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing with a Space Quest family trail, Astro tots workshop, traditional tales, science demonstrations and moon themed craft.

Science Saturday on Saturday 20 July, meanwhile, is a day of space-themed fun celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in 1969.

Finally, in Wild & Majestic from Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August, escape to the highlands for some heroic histories and lots of tartan and bagpipes, inspired by the Muesum’s Wild and Majestic exhibition.

For full details of Summer Holiday activities at the National Museum of Scotland visit www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/events/national-museum-of-scotland/wee-summer-mornings/