Iron Maiden legend has a tale or two to tell at Edinburgh's Usher Hall

Bruce Dickinson

One of two additional dates just added to the tour, An Evening With Bruce Dickinson will rock into the Usher Hall in December, where Dickinson will share tales of decades spent delivering high-octane, larger than life performances with legendary rock group Iron Maiden as well as some of his extraordinary off-stage memories too.

A pilot and airline captain, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, best-selling author, radio presenter, actor, sports commentator and international fence​r, Dickinson certainly won't be short of subjects to draw on .

Dickinson who started his music career playing in pub bands while at university in the Seventies joined Iron Maiden in 1981. He quite the band in 1993, rejoining six years later.

Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees ​the 63-year-old taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes​.

There's also​ a myriad of other tales encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes, he even erupts into song a-capella just to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is a Q&A session and as ​Dickinson​’s answers will be improvised​,​ the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting the response is likely to be​.

Critically acclaimed, the ​The Telegraph & Argus noted that, ‘By the end of the evening Dickinson had been onstage for almost as long as he would have been during a Maiden concert. It is a testament to his charisma and story-telling ability that he can keep a crowd entertained for that time even without the pyros, riffs and inflatable zombies.’

An Evening with Bruce Dickinson comes to the Usher Hall, Lothian Road, on December 10. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday​,​ September 29​,​ via ticketmaster.co.uk

