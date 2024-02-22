Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following its World Premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival 2024, audiences across Scotland and beyond will have a unique chance to see Janey on the big screen followed by live stand-up from the woman herself.

Janey: On Screen & On Stage is a special one-off night of film and live comedy with the one and only Janey Godley, as the Scottish comedy icon reflects upon life growing up in the harder side of Glasgow and overcoming personal tragedy to become one of Scotland's most celebrated comedians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stand-up, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 shortly after she faced a backlash for comments she had made in a number of historic tweets, will bring her tour to The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh on April 6.

Janey takes centre stage in John Archer’s engaging and insightful new documentary about the fearless and funny comic. Janey found fame for her sweary anti-Trump placards and became a social media sensation as she re-voiced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings, keeping Scots laughing during a worldwide pandemic.

“First I was cancelled, then I got cancer,” Janey notes as she recalls being called out for racist historic tweets, apologising and then trying to rebuild her career before receiving her diagnosis.

That didn’t stop her from going on tour and Archer interweaves fly-on-the-wall footage with interviews from people such as Jimmy Carr, Nicola Sturgeon, and Janey's daughter, fellow stand-up comedian Ashley.

Scottish comedian Janey Godley will appear at Queen's Hall on April 6, for a special screening of her documentary and a stand-up performance. Photo by Ruth Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the tour screenings, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Janey’s award-winning comedy in person as she steps from screen to stage to perform a live set, share exclusive and hilarious outtakes from the film and answer questions from the crowd.

“After all I’ve been through these past two years, the film has been the energy boost I needed to pick me up,” said Janey.

“I hope everyone enjoys the highs and lows of the documentary, there’s laughter and, more than anything, friendship. It’s a love letter to my pals and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen”

Tickets, priced at £27.50, for Janey: On Screen & On Stage at The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh on April 6 are on sale now. The tour is supported by Screen Scotland. 'Janey' will be out in cinemas across the country from March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad