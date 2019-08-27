Join Happy Mondays and Black Grape legend Shaun Ryder in Leith, here’s where...

Have your say

FROM the Happy Mondays to Black Grape, there’s a chance to get up close and personal with Shaun Ryder at the Old Dr Bell’s Baths, Great Junction Street, next month.

An Evening with Shaun Ryder on Saturday 7 September, from 7pm until midnight, will find the legend that is Ryder interacting with fans during an evening that will include a 35-40 minute interview, a Q&A session where the audience can ask their own questions and an opportunity to take photographs and get autographs.

The 56-year-old was a leading figure on the Madchester scene of the late-1980s.

In 1993 he formed Black Grape with Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

He was also runner-up of

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2010.

Tickets from £22.50 available from Skiddle.com, 14+ only