Joris Voorn, CamelPhat and top DJs join the elrow Edinburgh Town party

ELROW Town Edinburgh has announced further names for its ‘experiential event and party series’ which comes to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, on 27 July.

Following the news last month that CamelPhat will be playing the festival, we can now reveal that the DJ duo comprising Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, best known for the 2017 single Cola, will be joined by at the day-long dance event by Joris Voorn, Horse Meat Disco, Paco Osuna, Basement Jaxx and Detlef.

There are few bigger names in house and techno than Paco Osuna and Joris Voorn.

They’ll be touching down in the Capital to deliver breathtaking sets of the highest calibre.

Horse Meat Disco, meanwhile, play a special three hour set heavy on shimmering disco balls and euphoric dancefloor cuts.

With the legendary Basement Jaxx taking the reins for a fun-fuelled DJ Set, Detlef will show why he commands a residency at the prestigious DC-10.

Elrow’s line up also includes an array of revered resident DJs, including De La Swing and Eddy M.

And there will be just as much action amongst the smaller stages across the festival site.

Having delighted festival-goers in London last year, the Absolut Pink Cathedral will be on hand to add even more colour to proceedings, bustling with excitable characters and crazy dancers.

Wunderground helms the Wunderground Rescue Stage, an ambulance converted into a DJ booth. This intriguing set up will boast local residents and up and coming DJs.

With more than 20 DJs, tonnes of confetti, countless inflatables, giant puppets, hundreds of performers, a myriad of games and activities and fancy dress aplenty, Edinburgh’s first ever elrow Town should prove unmissable.

elrow Edinburgh Town, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, 27 July, www.elrow.com/en/events/591/edinburgh-07272019