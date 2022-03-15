Kinneil House guided walks return marks HippFest link

Discover the connections between Kinneil House and the reign of the young Mary, Queen of Scots.

Discover the connections between Kinneil House and the reign of the young Mary, Queen of Scots on the tour, which returns this weekend just as local silent film festival HippFest also makes a welcome return.

The acclaimed festival (now in its 12th season) takes place at the nearby Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness.

The special guided walk, at 1pm this Saturday, will feature Kinneil’s connection to the reign of Mary Queen of Scots, who also features at the opening night of the festival in the world premiere of a new restoration of The Loves of Mary Queen of Scots (1923), starring Fay Compton.

Further free guided outdoor history walks at Kinneil House will then be run fortnightly at 2pm on Saturday 2, 16 and 30 April.

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “As winter recedes, we are delighted to start welcoming visitors to Kinneil again with a special tour in support of this week’s fabulous Silent Film Festival at the historic Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness.

“Kinneil House is a 16th-Century palace built by the first Regent to the young Mary Queen of Scots, James Hamilton, who was her cousin and next in line to her throne. His eldest son and heir was among her various suitors, but that potential match had a doomed ending.

“In Scotland’s Year of Stories, find out more, on this free outdoor tour by our volunteer guides. Please visit our website and check social media for full information and updates on the tours.”

There is no need to book, just turn up – meet outside Kinneil Museum (itself open free, daily except Tuesdays, 12.30-4pm).

The tour will last around an hour, and will also outline the wider history and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate. All ages welcome. Further summer events will be announced in due course.