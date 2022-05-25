Kirkliston adventure park enlists Living History Scotland to deliver an immersive experience fit for the Queen

Guests will be able to meet the Queen and rescue her husband the King as well as enjoy meeting other characters, including the Evil Knight and the King’s wacky jester! Children can also learn about life as a knight, handle authentic swords and even try on some armour.

The family run business has enlisted Living History Scotland, who specialise in authentic costumed interpretation and re-enactments, to deliver this experience, which will take place on the Jubilee weekend of June 3-5, running in two sessions, 9.30am-1pm and 1.30pm- 5pm.

Children and adults alike will also be able to venture into the maze and follow the trail of shields to find the King.

Platinum Jubilee weekend will see the Adventure Park transform into the Kingdom of Conifox.

James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “Kirkliston was the location of the first recorded parliament in Scottish history; the Estates of Scotland met there in 1235, during the reign of Alexander the Second so we have some pretty important royal connections here.

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a really important occasion, and through teaming up with Living History Scotland we are able to deliver an immersive experience that will educate and entertain all of our visitors over the weekend.”