Legendary singer songwriter Don McLean to celebrate 50 years of American Pie in Edinburgh

Mr ‘American Pie’ ​himself, the legendary singer songwriter, Don McLean, has ​announce​d he is to return to Edinburgh to celebrate 50 years of his ​biggest hit single and enduring career​.

By Liam Rudden
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:45 pm
Don McLean

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of​ ​McLean’s much loved American Pie album and in c​elebration, the 75-year-old will play the Capital in 2022. ​

In 1971, McLean released American Pie as a double-A single... it charted within a month,​ reaching the No 1 spot and making its singer an international star almost overnight. Despite decades of attempted interpretations, ​the singer has always remained enigmatic as to the song​'​s meaning ​and​ the mystery ​persists​ to this day​.​Now, 50 years ​on​, American Pie resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including Somewhere Over the Rainbow. ​It was also named by the Recording Industry of America a ​T​op 5 song of the 20th Century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The American Troubadour​, who has ​also ​had Top 20 singles worldwide with Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So​ will play the Usher Hall on Tuesday ​September ​27​, ​2022​. Tickets go on sale on September 24 from https://donmclean.com

In 2002, American Pie was inducted into the G​rammy​ Hall of Fame​ and ​i​n 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie were auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 ​m​illion. It’s popularity also continues at karaoke nights across the country and can be heard in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the upcoming Tom Hanks movie Finch.

McLean also has a children’s book due for publication, which is expected to be released in 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription