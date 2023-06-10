News you can trust since 1873
Leith gala day 2023: 11 photos of people enjoying the sun and entertainment at Leith Festival

Hundreds flock to Leith Festival as city bathes in sunshine
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

Leith Festival kicked off on Saturday with its annual Gala Day celebrations. Visitors to Leith Links were treated to live music, entertainment and various children’s activities. There were also food trucks, stalls and a funfair.

Here are 11 pictures of people enjoying the Gala Day celebrations in the sun.

Hundreds flocked to Leith Links on Saturday, June 10, to enjoy Leith Festival's Gala Day celebrations in the sun.

1. Leith Festival Gala Day

Hundreds flocked to Leith Links on Saturday, June 10, to enjoy Leith Festival's Gala Day celebrations in the sun. Photo: Third party

The Leith Festival starts on the second Saturday of June, with a Gala Day on Leith Links.

2. Leith Festival Gala Day

The Leith Festival starts on the second Saturday of June, with a Gala Day on Leith Links. Photo: Third party

Visitors to the event were treated to live music and performances.

3. Leith Festival Gala Day

Visitors to the event were treated to live music and performances. Photo: Third party

From 12pm until 4pm, Street Soccer held kickabout and training sessions at the Gala Day.

4. Leith Festival Gala Day

From 12pm until 4pm, Street Soccer held kickabout and training sessions at the Gala Day. Photo: Third Party

