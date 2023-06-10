Leith gala day 2023: 11 photos of people enjoying the sun and entertainment at Leith Festival
Hundreds flock to Leith Festival as city bathes in sunshine
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST
Leith Festival kicked off on Saturday with its annual Gala Day celebrations. Visitors to Leith Links were treated to live music, entertainment and various children’s activities. There were also food trucks, stalls and a funfair.
Here are 11 pictures of people enjoying the Gala Day celebrations in the sun.
Page 1 of 3