Leith Market set to celebrate fourth birthday

IT’S party time at Leith Market on Saturday when the Dock Place market celebrates its fourth birthday.

Leith Market is a foodie and craft heaven, with a mix of goods on offer there is something for everyone - around 30 stalls offering hot and cold food and arts and crafts.

Regular streetfood vendors include Scoff with tattie scone wraps, The French Connection Crêperie, Ma Roberts’ Tanzanian Food, Knights Kitchen, Planet Kuku, Sly Fox Vegan trailer and Wee Greek Kitchen.

Over the years the Market has held special events such as an All Day Breakfast, Bollyfood Day, Bastille Day and Fun in the Sun day.

There have also been three annual celebrations of all things Leith.

Every trader is there to talk about what you’re buying, with the story behind the product.

So, ‘Eat, meet, greet or treat’ on Satuday and join in Leith Market’s Fourth Birthday Party.

Leith Market, Dock Place, Satuday 13 July, 10am-4pm