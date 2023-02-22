Party at the Palace organisers have announced the line-up for this year’s festival in Linlithgow, with many big acts booked to entertain music fans in August.

The festival will be headlined by ‘90s indie heroes Shed Seven on the Saturday, and ‘80s electronic music pioneers OMD – who were booked to headline the 2020 event which was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic – will close the festival on the Sunday night.

Taking place next to Linlithgow Palace on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, the line-up includes Madchester rockers Happy Mondays, indie-pop band Scouting for Girls, M-People singer Heather Small, Edinburgh singer songwriter Callum Beattie and American ‘70s stars Sister Sledge.

The Happy Mondays and Shed Seven are among the lineup at Linlithgow's Party in the Palace festival 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the annual music festival. Day tickets are £59 for adults and £20 for children. Weekend tickets are £95 and £35.

Posting on Facebook, festival organisers said: “We are going for GOLD this year! Never has our line been so hotly anticipated as this one! We absolutely LOVE the artists and bands we've got this year. Something for everyone as always. See ye down the front (just past the camping chairs).”

Party at the Palace 2023 full line-up

Saturday

Clare Grogan from Altered Images performs at Linlithgow's Party at the Palace 2022 (Picture Michael Gillen)

Shed Seven, Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls, Elephant Sessions, Pork Pie, Cheape, DJ Callum Gallacher, Angie Brown, Alison Limerick, Kelly Llorenna, Freya Nicoll, Berta Kennedy, Dead Sea Souls, Jasmin Jet, Moral Panic, Primes, Red Brick Tent, The Lovers, The Zombie Economists

Sunday

OMD, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge, Heather Small, Callum Beattie, Dirty Harry, Alas De Liona, GBX Generations featuring Urban Cookie Collective, Rozalla, Bobbi / K Klass, Johnny Mac and The Faithful, Ciara Watt, Craig Eddie, Exploding Onions, Janie Thomson, Rain Town, South River Blues Band, The TOI, Usual Affairs