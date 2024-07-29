Little Children's Market unveils Edinburgh date
The Little Children's Market Scotland is back in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 29.
Join us at Queen Margaret University in Musselburgh from 11-12:30pm as we bring you thousands of incredible baby and children’s bargains! Toys, clothing, books, equipment, maternity wear and more under one roof and all at bargain prices.
Entry is £2, children free.
Having a clearout? We provide the table and you keep 100 per cent of your profits! Simply head to our website to book your space now for only £16.
Book here:
https://www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/events-in/scotland
