Little Children's Market unveils Edinburgh date

The Little Children's Market Scotland is back in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 29.

Join us at Queen Margaret University in Musselburgh from 11-12:30pm as we bring you thousands of incredible baby and children’s bargains! Toys, clothing, books, equipment, maternity wear and more under one roof and all at bargain prices.

Entry is £2, children free.

Having a clearout? We provide the table and you keep 100 per cent of your profits! Simply head to our website to book your space now for only £16.

Book here: