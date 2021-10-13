6-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Josh with Paddington at the Paddington Bear Bricklive event on Saturday. Pic Greg Macvean 09/10/2021 - The Centre, Livingston

Visitors will be able to meet not only Paddington, but also other characters from the films, including 4.5 foot Aunt Lucy, who looked after the bear in Peru before she sent him to London, who was created using 37,352 toy bricks. Uncle Pastuzo, who’s famous red hat Paddington wears, is also featured. He is 6ft high and was made out of 44,148 bricks.

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to bring this exhibition, presented and built by BRICKLIVE, the Paddington™ trail, to The Centre, Livingston which is part of a year-long series of art, photography and community exhibitions for our shoppers to enjoy when they are visiting the mall.

“The impressive life-size statues, including the much-loved Paddington Bear, are guaranteed to capture the imagination of kids of all ages and parents too who are fans of the iconic bear and also brick building enthusiasts.”

The exhibition also showcases a giant-size replica of Paddington’s famous suitcase, which was made up of 35,794 bricks and took 100 hours to build, as well as a model of London’s Tower Bridge, a 6ft orange tree and a pile of marmalade jars made with 58,781 toy bricks.

The Paddington™ trail exhibition will remain at The Centre until 25 October.

Visitors can pick up a free map at the Customer Service Desk to help explore the trail, which is part of a year-long series of exhibitions which The Centre is running.

6-year-old Penelope with Aunt Lucy at the Paddington Bear Bricklive event on Saturday. Pic Greg Macvean 09/10/2021 - The Centre, Livingston

