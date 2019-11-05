Love Island winner Amber Davies can't wait to explore Edinburgh

9 To 5

Redknapp comes to her role direct from playing it in the London production of the show while Davies reprises the role she also played on the West End.

The winner of the ITV reality show Love Island in 2017, Davies’ dream was always to be a musical theatre performer having graduated in 2016 with a Diploma in Musical Theatre from the Urdang Academy, where she appeared in Bring It On, My Favourite Year and Memphis.

She says, “Performing as Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End has been one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. The musical is such fun and has the most brilliant songs to perform. I genuinely can’t wait for the musical to play in Edinburgh so the Scottish audiences can experience our wonderful show. Edinburgh is one of my favourite cities and I can’t wait to explore it again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redknapp, meanwhile, recently starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret and in 2016 she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. As a musician, she sold millions of records as a member of girl band Eternal, before she embarked on a successful solo career.

9 To 5 The Musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Redknapp says of her character, “She’s very in charge, very strong, knows her job inside out and back to front, but she just ain’t got a lot of empathy towards the women and guys she works with at first. She’s a mum and very much happy to play her mum role too. She just believes in what’s right, and is not scared to stand up for equality and what she believes in.”

Inspired by the cult film, this hilarious new touring production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business. It opened on the West End in February, where Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the film’s original screenwriter.