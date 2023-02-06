The Dominion Cinema in Morningside is set to host a unique Magic Mike experience for guests who book first class tickets. It will feature topless butlers serving prosecco and sweet treats as well as a screening of the new release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Taking place on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, the Newbattle Terrace cinema is promising a night of indulgence – including cocktails served by topless butlers, “mouth-watering” chocolate desserts and a complimentary prosecco.

Customers purchasing first class tickets can attend the venue two hours prior to the film starting to enjoy some bubbly and refreshments. Food and drink service is also available throughout the screening of the show. First class tickets include luxurious seating with reclining seats, a complimentary glass of prosecco, discounted Porn Star Martinis, a GU dessert, crisps and snacks, as well as a pre-show Magic Mike film reel.

Film lovers can also opt for a gold ticket which is for the seats behind the first class section at the back of the cinema, with the choice of a leather sofa or armchair. This ticket entry does not include table service and pre-entry, meaning these guests would be required to arrive at 7.30pm for the film starting at 8 pm.