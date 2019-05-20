Marcus Brigstocke makes directorial debut at Edinburgh Fringe with personal tale of addiction

COMEDIAN Marcus Brigstocke is set to make his directorial debut at this year’s Festival Fringe.

Benedict’s dad loved wine. He loved collecting it and drinking it. He loved talking about it, and sharing it with friends and family was an act of love and celebration.

A glass of Châteauneuf-du-Pape - or several - marked the sweet spot when the working day gently eased into a relaxing evening.

Benedict loves wine too. Benedict is an alcoholic. Sober now for 25 years, on the day of his father’s funeral Benedict receives an unsettling final bequest, a bottle of exceptionally fine red wine.

Will he drink one final toast to his father?

Brigstocke says, “This is the most personal piece of writing I’ve ever created. I am hugely proud and very excited to be able to tell this particular story, but mostly I am grateful.

“I’ve had a lot of help and I’m very lucky to be able to finally see The Red on stage.

“My 29-year recovery from alcoholism (and other addictions) has been the result of a huge amount of help. I like wine. I don’t drink it (I would if I could) but I like the role it can play in a social situation.

“It is complex and sophisticated, wine is nuanced and subtle. Like my Dad.

“I would have liked to share evenings over a bottle of wine with friends and family. I’m glad to have been able to choose not to.”

The Red will star real-life father and son Bruce and Sam Alexander - Bruce, who plays the father, is best known for his role as Supt Norman Mullett in A Touch of Frost.

Brigstocke won the BBC New Comedian Award at the Fringe in 1996.

The Red runs from 31 July-26 August at the King Dome, Pleasance Dome, Potterrow at Potterrow, 4pm, £12-£13, www.edfringe.com