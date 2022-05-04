The highly-anticipated festival will return with a scaled-down event held on June 4-5.

The annual celebration usually features live music, kids' activities, a dog show, sports, performers, and an outdoor market.

This year’s festival will not be as big as previous events due to time restrictions, however, organisers said: “What it may lack in size, it will surely make up for in fun and all the much needed community vibes!”

Due to Edinburgh Council increasing licensing fees, the volunteer-run festival has moved from its usual spot. This year, it will be found in area four of The Meadows, on the East side of the park.

Organisers will also not be allowing bands and artists to apply to perform on the Main Meadows Music Stage, as has been done for previous events. Instead, they will invite bands and acts that have previously delivered great performances, as well as other top local acts that are known to them.

In a Facebook post announcing the festival’s return, organisers wrote: “We also very much appreciate your kind and generous donations on the day even more than ever, with our entirely volunteer led, charity being hit hard during the pandemic.

The annual event will return to Edinburgh in June. (Photo credit: Meadows Festival Edinburgh)