Mesmerising Mechanisms: A free hands-on exhibition
Welcome to old-school technology: gears, cams, levers...those twisty bits... All working together to produce interesting effects. But of course nothing happens without the visitors helping out... by turning the handles!
Here you will see clocks, with visible mechanisms illustrating old school mechanical timekeeping, drawing machines, which produce elaborate patterns as you turn the handle, automata, depicting the secret activities of our favourite hedgerow inhabitant, the Hedgehog, and Ball Runners that move wooden balls around in all sorts of complicated and entirely pointless ways.
And there will be an informative mechanism board, explaining how simple mechanisms combine to move the world!