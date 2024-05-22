Mesmerising Mechanisms: A free hands-on exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, July 6 at the Water of Leith Visitor Centre, local woodcraft maker Ian Graham will be hosting a free exhibition of his wooden machines. The machines demonstrate the fascinating and often bewildering motion of mechanisms.

Welcome to old-school technology: gears, cams, levers...those twisty bits... All working together to produce interesting effects. But of course nothing happens without the visitors helping out... by turning the handles!

Here you will see clocks, with visible mechanisms illustrating old school mechanical timekeeping, drawing machines, which produce elaborate patterns as you turn the handle, automata, depicting the secret activities of our favourite hedgerow inhabitant, the Hedgehog, and Ball Runners that move wooden balls around in all sorts of complicated and entirely pointless ways.

