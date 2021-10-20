Stuart McInally can’t wait to take to the BT Murrayfield turf before a new generation of supporters on such a special occasion.

Fans will make their way to the stadium on Saturday, October 30, to watch the national men’s team take on Tonga at home for the first time in 20 years, as the Autumn Nations Series gets under way.

Activities lined up for the party include a Halloween Instagram trail and live music from Scottish singer and songwriter Callum Beattie.

Scotland star Stuart McInally is excited for Saturday's game, which will see Murrayfield host a Halloween extravaganza.

Scotland star Stuart McInally said he can’t wait to play in front of crowds for the first time in 20 months.

"The atmosphere at BT Murrayfield is always incredible, but after more than 20 months with the national team being unable to play in front of supporters, this will be extra special,” said the 31-year-old hooker, who became a dad for the first time less than a year ago.

"As the father of a young son, I am so excited for all the days we’ll have at the rugby together.

"I also can’t wait to have my family in the crowd at BT Murrayfield supporting the team for the first time in far too long.

“A Halloween party is the perfect way for new fans to enjoy the atmosphere – I’m sure everyone will be in the Hallowe’en spirit. We can’t wait to play in front of our fans again.”

The Autumn Nations Series will see Scotland prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in which Tonga could be Pool B opponents.

Scotland’s last game against Tonga at Murrayfield saw the home team win 43-20 in 2001. Tonga then defeated Scotland in Aberdeen in 2012, with Scotland having bagged a win in 2014 in Kilmarnock.

Next Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 2.30pm, is the first game in this year’s Autumn Nations Series at BT Murrayfield, which will also see Scotland host Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Tickets for the Halloween party start at £16 for adults and £11 for under 18s. Those for children aged under 12 are only £1.

