Musselburgh Festival 2019: date, what's on, timings and how to get tickets

The Musselburgh Festival is back in full swing this week, for its annual celebration of the history and traditions of the town.

Organised by the Honest Toun's Association, the event features a variety of family-friendly events, including a treasure hunt, a tea dance and live music.

The festival is annual celebration of the history and traditions of the town (Photo: Gordon Fraser)

When is the Musselburgh Festival?

The festival, which kicked off on Sunday 20 July, will run until Sunday 28 July.

What events are taking place this week?

A variety of events will take place throughout this week for all ages.

Here is everything that the festival has in store until Sunday:

Tuesday 23 July

6pm - Junior Ride - leaving from Inveresk Industrial Estate

6.30pm - Festival Football Tournament, Olivebank - In Association with Musselburgh Athletic Football Club

Wednesday 24 July

10.30am - Family treasure hunt, Lewisvale Park

7pm - Presentation night, The Brunton. Tickets £10

Thursday 25 July

2 - 4pm - Festival tea dance, Loretto Church Hall. Tickets available from the pop up shop at Brunton Hall, or on the door.

Festival concert - Tickets £8 from The Brunton

Friday 26 July

7pm - Fancy Dress Parade

8.30pm - Fancy Dress After Party, Musselburgh Rugby Club. Tickets £5

Saturday 27 July

Festival Day. Riders to be mounted by 8.15am. Ride leaves Pinkie Pillars 9am

Festival Day Family Fun Day, Pinkie St Peters Playing Fields

7pm - Festival Ball, Brunton Hall. Tickets £45

Sunday 28 July

11.30am - 2.30pm - Fisherrow Family Fun Day - Fisherrow Harbour

1.30pm - Raft Race

How to get tickets

Some of the festival events require ordering a ticket in advance.

Tickets for the presentation night can be purchased by emailing info@musselburghfestival.org, while tickets for the tea dance and concert can be bought from The Brunton.

To order tickets or book a table for the festival ball, email musselburghfestivalball@gmail.com

For further information visit musselburghfestival.org