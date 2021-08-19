Musselburgh Ladies Day: When is it and how do I get tickets for the popular Musselburgh horse racing day out? (Picture: © Jessica Shurte)

After a year spent in lockdown and the throes of a global health crisis, lifted covid restrictions in Scotland are letting us all enjoy life getting back to normal.

Ahead of the coming weekend, many in East Lothian and beyond will be strapping on their heels and fixing their fascinators in preparation for this year’s Stobo Castle Musselburgh Ladies Day.

As a limited number of tickets for the event remain, here’s what you need to know about Musselburgh Ladies Day 2021 and what to expect from this year’s luxury event.

When is Musselburgh Ladies Day?

This year’s Stobo Castle Musselburgh Ladies Day will be held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 20 August.

Despite going ahead at a smaller capacity than previous Ladies Days seeing a turnout of approximately 10,000 people, the event is still set to be a popular destination and glamorous affair.

In Musselburgh’s largest racing event since the pandemic took hold in 2020, 5,000 guests are expected to turn out at the racecourse for the colourful, stylish Ladies Day tomorrow.

How can I get tickets for Musselburgh Ladies Day?

Musselburgh Ladies Day ticket packages carrying a more costly price tag, such as the event’s Picnic Pavilion with Picnic and Prosecco ticket package, have already sold out.

These boast a number of sweet and savoury treats as well as fizz to sip on in the Musselburgh Racecourse’s Picnic Pavilion featuring a dedicated bar, betting facilities and private bathrooms.

But for those still keen to attend the day of racing and partying, a number of general admission tickets still remain.

As of Wednesday 18 August, less than 100 of the event’s £50 per person general admission tickets were left.

You can still purchase up to 15 tickets in a single booking for the Stobo Castle Musselburgh Ladies Day by visiting the Musselburgh Racecourse website here.

What can we expect at Musselburgh Ladies Day 2021?

As always, there are prizes up for grabs to those best dressed at the popular racecourse outing on Friday.

The top accolades for the most fashionable attendees are the coveted first prizes in the Queen of Style and King of Style events.

Whoever wins first prize in the ladies’ fashion competition takes home a whopping £1500, with a £500 prize for whichever best dressed man places top in the King of Style category.

But since a staple of any Ladies Day is the calibre of hats and headwear on display, there will be a prize for Best Hat at Musselburgh Ladies Day in the form of a £300 voucher to exchange at Edinburgh Hat Studio, the studio of prestigious Edinburgh milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

Besides this, there will be seven flat races to watch and bet on which can be enjoyed across the racecourse lawns and from numerous seating areas, while Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman is set to take to the decks at the ‘boutique’ racing day's After Party.

Gates open at 11.30am on Friday 20 August, with the first and last races taking place at 2.15pm and 5.40pm.

You can find the event at Musselburgh Racecourse, Linkfield Road, Musselburgh, East Lothian, EH21 7RG.

