New kid on the block: Tiny nameless youngster is the newest member of Britain's oldest goat family

The youngster – a Bagot goat – was born last week to mum Janice and dad Patrick, who are first-time parents.
The male kid, yet to be named by keepers at the wildlife conservation charity, has been delighting visitors as he enjoys exploring his enclosure with mum by his side.
According to the Bagot Goat Society, they are believed to be Britain’s oldest species of goat and are now finding a new role as important conservation grazers, clearing invasive scrub and woodland species to promote biodiversity in the ground, which is beneficial to other amazing animals and wildlife.
The Bagot is believed to be Britain’s oldest breed of goat with a documented ancestry. The first recorded account of the breed appears in historical documents from 1389, when Sir John Bagot was known to be the keeper of the original herd at Blithfield, his Staffordshire estate in the English Midlands. The Bagot goat was originally managed as a feral and semi-feral parkland breed in Bagots Park, just three miles from Blithfield Hall. They proved to be extremely self-reliant, which has ensured their continued survival over many centuries.