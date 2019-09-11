New production of Mamma Mia will open at Edinburgh Playhouse, meet the cast

MAMMA Mia! Here we go again... Yes, the smash hit West End global phenomenon is back at The Playhouse, next week.

Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll is one of the great feelgood musicals of out time.

To date, it has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions and 16 different languages around the world.

In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China and became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

On the West End, Mamma Mia! continues to celebrated its 20th Anniversary and at The Playhouse next Thursday, a new international tour opens celebrating the 20 years since the show premiered in London in April 1999.

Sharon Sexton leads the new company as Donna Sheridan, sharing the role with Sarah Harlington.

Nicky Swift and Helen Anker play Rosie and Tanya, with Rob Fowler as Sam Carmichael, Daniel Crowder as Harry Bright, Jamie Kenna as Bill Austin, Emma Mullen as Sophie Sheridan and Toby Miles as Sky.

They are joined by Marie Finlayson as Ali, Mariella Mazzilli as Lisa, James Willoughby Moore as Pepper, Eamonn Cox as Eddie and Matthew Ronchetti as Father Alexander.

Completing the cast are Taylor Bridges, Ambra Caserotti, Martin Dickinson, Billy Downes, Katie Dunsden, Matt Kennedy, Lewis Kidd, Emma Odell, Blair Robertson, Kaine Ruddach, Ellie Rutherford, Chiara Sparkes, Amy Thiroff, Cameron Vear, Sarah Wilkie and Robert Knight.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.

A second film, perhaps predictably entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

The current tour, produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus, will enjoy an 10 night season in Edinburgh.

So, get ready to be a Super Trooper, or even a Dancing Queen, and have one of the most fun night you can have at the theatre. Just ask Fernando.

Mamma Mia!, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Thursday 19 September-Saturday 28 September, 7.30pm, (matinees 2.30pm), £13- £107.50, www.atgtickets.com