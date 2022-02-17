One Act Wonders from the Linlithgow Players

Linlithgow Players rehearsing One Act Wonders.

In One Act Wonders, the Players will be presenting two one-act plays: A Kind of Vesuvius by Gillian Plowman and Lockdown in Little Grimley by David Tristram.

The performances will take place at 7.30pm on February 25 and 26 at Linlithgow Primary School,

Lockdown, a comedy by writer David Tristram, is a new addition to the Little Grimley series, which follows the antics of a hapless amateur dramatic society. During a time of lockdown, the chairman Gordon calls an emergency meeting, complete with social distancing, to discuss his idea for their next production when restrictions ease - a touching love story set in a hospital, with all profits destined for the NHS. But based on their previous efforts, will the NHS end up worse off?

Sue Vizard, who is directing Lockdown, said: “It’s a treat for us to bring these four characters back to Linlithgow in a comedy that will resonate with all of us.”

A Kind of Vesuvius is written by Gillian Plowman, who also wrote ‘The Allotment’, performed by The Players at Bonnytoun Farm to positive acclaim and full fields last September.

In Vesuvius, three men down on their luck meet in very unusual circumstances over an Encyclopedia Britannica as their lives spiral into chaos. The play is full of manic humour and tragedy, with the occasional dance!

This year The Players will be entering their production of A Kind of Vesuvius into the Scottish Community Drama Association’s Festival of One Act Plays.

Director Serena Jones explained: “This is a national event. The District festival takes place in early March and from there the winning entrants progress to a divisional and then Scottish final and the Scottish winner proceeds to the British final.

"We don’t expect to go all the way, although you never know!

"The benefit for our relatively inexperienced cast of taking part, is that all performances are reviewed by an adjudicator who gives knowledgeable feedback to the performers and the production team. It’s a rare opportunity.”