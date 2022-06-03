One Linlithgow launches artisan market this weekend

This Saturday will see the long-awaited return of the popular Linlithgow Market, thanks to a grant obtained by One Linlithgow from the Scotland Loves Local Fund.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:00 am

The Fund is designed to build the wealth of local communities, revitalise local places, town centres, or 20-minute neighbourhoods; increasing footfall and activity by encouraging communities to ‘think, choose and love local’.

Sally McIntosh-Anderson of One Linlithgow said: “In partnership with JSG Management, we aim to offer an artisan market with a local flavour and we are excited to be joined at the first market by several local businesses.

"They will be joined by others from across Scotland to provide a wide selection of produce, food, drink, arts, crafts, and artisan goods.”

The market poster.

The market is located at The Vennel and will occur on the first Saturday of every month 10am-4pm. You can follow the Linlithgow Artisan Market Facebook page for the latest news and to learn more about the vendors.

