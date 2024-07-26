One week until Dram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh
Hosted by Arbikie Highland Estate and featuring 16 exhibitors, from independent distilleries to household names, tickets are priced at £45 and include the chance to meet the people behind the brands, a dram from each of the exhibitors, as well as talks and masterclasses from the makers and a complimentary tasting glass.
John Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate, said:“After the success of last year's inaugural event, we return, bigger and better. Iconic distilleries from across the industry will unite to celebrate our unique history and the modern innovation driving the future of whisky.
“Come along to meet the people behind the brands, as they take you on an adventure into the tastes, sights and stories of quality spirits. Expect masterclasses, exclusive tastings and topical debate. A fantastic event to find a new favourite dram, while savouring the ones you love.”
This year’s exhibitors are
-
Arbikie Highland Estate
-
Nc’nean
-
The Glasgow Distillery
-
The Borders Distillery
-
Ardbeg
-
Ardnamurchan Distillery
-
Aurora Spirits Distillery
-
Ballindalloch
-
The Port of Leith Distillery
-
Bladnoch Distillery
-
Berry Bros and Rudd
-
Isle of Harris Distillers
-
Glenmorangie
-
Gordon & Macphail
-
Holyrood Distillery
-
Lindores Abbey Distillery
Remaining tickets are available at www.arbikieclub.com.
