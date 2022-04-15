Pathhead Players to air their laundry for the masses
Whilst most people have celebrated restriction-easing with clubbing and binning what’s left of their postal LFT kits, Pathhead Players have been working hard on their script for this year’s Spring play, the Steamie.
The local theatre group will perform the Tony Roper classic at the Community Hall, April 27-29 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and £5 for concessions.
Jacqui Doran from the Pathhead Players said: “Pathhead villagers will have no doubt heard the circular saws screeching, witnessed old prams being pushed into the hall under the cover of darkness and may have even detected a slight sea air from the fish boxes being recycled into the set.
"The back stage team have worked hard this year and the casts' vocal chords have been put through their paces.
“How many nips will Andy drink whilst the clothes are washed? And what about Mrs Culfeather’s mince?
"To find out, simply come along from Wednesday 27th-Friday 29th April.”